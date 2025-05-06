Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Receives $67.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.00.

ALGT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $95.00 to $50.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $100.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $125.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $61.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 94.5% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 459 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 803.6% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 497 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 489.1% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 542 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 594 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGT opened at $50.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.28. The stock has a market cap of $920.60 million, a P/E ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 1.78. Allegiant Travel has a 52-week low of $36.09 and a 52-week high of $107.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $1.62. Allegiant Travel had a positive return on equity of 3.33% and a negative net margin of 9.56%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2024, it operated a fleet of 126 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

