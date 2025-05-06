Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Shares Up 4% on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) traded up 4% during trading on Monday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $331.00 to $349.00. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals traded as high as $271.09 and last traded at $269.86. 287,770 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 884,542 shares. The stock had previously closed at $259.39.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ALNY. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $302.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $353.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $319.17.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 1,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.17, for a total transaction of $309,521.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,526 shares in the company, valued at $20,802,989.42. This trade represents a 1.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CMO Pushkal Garg sold 1,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.67, for a total value of $389,585.16. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 11,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,017,271.63. This represents a 11.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 7,392 shares of company stock valued at $1,875,627 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 187.2% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 208.8% during the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 176.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $248.81 and a 200 day moving average of $254.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.27. The firm has a market cap of $35.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.06 and a beta of 0.17.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $594.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $584.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

