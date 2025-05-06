Alto Ingredients (ALTO) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q1 2025 earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.15) per share and revenue of $222.19 million for the quarter.

Alto Ingredients Stock Down 9.9 %

ALTO opened at $0.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $67.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 3.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.42. Alto Ingredients has a twelve month low of $0.76 and a twelve month high of $2.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on shares of Alto Ingredients in a report on Thursday, March 6th.

About Alto Ingredients

Alto Ingredients, Inc produces, distributes, and markets specialty alcohols, renewable fuel, and essential ingredients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Marketing and Distribution, Pekin Campus Production, and Western Production. It offers specialty alcohols used in mouthwash, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, hand sanitizers, disinfectants, and cleaners for health, home, and beauty markets; grain neutral spirits used in alcoholic beverages and vinegar, as well as corn germ used in corn oils in the food and beverage markets; alcohols and other products for paint applications and fertilizers in the industrial and agriculture markets; and essential ingredients include dried yeast, corn protein meal, corn protein feed, distiller's grains, and liquid feed for commercial animal feed and pet food applications, as well as yeast for human consumption.

