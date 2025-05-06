American Aires (OTCMKTS:AAIRF) Shares Up 2% – What’s Next?

Shares of American Aires Inc. (OTCMKTS:AAIRF – Get Free Report) rose 2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.13 and last traded at $0.13. Approximately 12,226 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 39,907 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.
American Aires Price Performance
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.14.
About American Aires
American Aires Inc, a nanotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and implementation of innovative technology solutions that restructure and transform electromagnetic field haze into biologically-compatible form in Canada. Its products include the Lifetune One, which reduce the effects of electromagnetic radiation emitted by data-transmitting electronics, such as cell phones, wireless earpieces, wireless headsets, laptops, monitors, baby monitors, Wi-Fi routers, and others; and the Lifetune Flex, a versatile and resilient solution for customizable protection.
