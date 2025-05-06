American Lithium (OTCMKTS:LIACF) Trading Down 3.5% – Here’s Why

American Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:LIACF – Get Free Report) shares fell 3.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.24 and last traded at $0.25. 75,980 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 432,060 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.26.

American Lithium Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.15 million, a P/E ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.48.

American Lithium Company Profile

American Lithium Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in the United States. It principally focuses on the TLC Claystones project covering an area of approximately 5,052 hectares located in the town of Tonopah, Nevada; and the Falchani Lithium project and the Macusani Uranium project located in Puno, Peru.

