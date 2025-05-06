American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

American Shared Hospital Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN AMS opened at $2.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. American Shared Hospital Services has a 1 year low of $2.51 and a 1 year high of $4.60. The company has a market cap of $17.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Shared Hospital Services

An institutional investor recently raised its position in American Shared Hospital Services stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,225 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,776 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.11% of American Shared Hospital Services worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.16% of the company’s stock.

About American Shared Hospital Services

American Shared Hospital Services provides stereotactic radiosurgery and advanced radiation therapy equipment. It operates in two segments, Medical Equipment Leasing, and Retail. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

Further Reading

