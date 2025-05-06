Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Monday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.80.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMRX opened at $7.54 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.01 and a 200-day moving average of $8.15. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $6.29 and a twelve month high of $9.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -11.09 and a beta of 1.17.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $695.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $714.78 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 346.26%. On average, analysts anticipate that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Tushar Bhikhubhai Patel sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total transaction of $41,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,578,209 shares in the company, valued at $405,628,045.15. This represents a 9.33 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gautam Patel sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total value of $712,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,808,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,099,085.40. This trade represents a 4.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 26.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMRX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,841,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,548,000 after acquiring an additional 218,025 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,991,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,531,000 after purchasing an additional 278,653 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,813,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,207,000 after purchasing an additional 26,536 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 3,665,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,031,000 after buying an additional 995,586 shares during the period. Finally, BlackBarn Capital Partners LP raised its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackBarn Capital Partners LP now owns 2,850,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,572,000 after buying an additional 438,388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.82% of the company’s stock.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generics, injectables, biosimilars, and specialty branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment offers immediate and extended release oral solid, powder, liquid, sterile injectable, nasal spray, inhalation and respiratory, biosimilar, ophthalmic, film, transdermal patch, and topical products.

