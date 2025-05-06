Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Ampco-Pittsburgh Price Performance
Shares of NYSE AP opened at $2.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $44.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.07. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a 1-year low of $0.74 and a 1-year high of $2.79.
Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $100.94 million during the quarter. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a negative net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 63.13%.
Ampco-Pittsburgh Company Profile
Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of specialty metal products and customized equipment to commercial and industrial users worldwide. The company operates through Forged and Cast Engineered Products (FCEP); and Air and Liquid Processing (ALP) segments.
