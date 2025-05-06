Analysts Set Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Target Price at $71.60

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $71.60.

Several brokerages have commented on FNF. StockNews.com lowered shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Fidelity National Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th.

Fidelity National Financial Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE FNF opened at $64.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.14. Fidelity National Financial has a 52-week low of $47.79 and a 52-week high of $66.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.35.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.11. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.01%.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity National Financial

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 216,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,451,000 after buying an additional 9,146 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the third quarter valued at $672,000. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 38.9% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 6,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Fidelity National Financial by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

