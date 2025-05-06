Analysts Set Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) PT at $21.38

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.38.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FL shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on Foot Locker from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Barclays set a $24.00 price target on Foot Locker in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Foot Locker from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th.

Shares of NYSE FL opened at $12.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.12. Foot Locker has a 52 week low of $11.00 and a 52 week high of $33.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.42.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Foot Locker had a positive return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 5.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Foot Locker will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FL. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Foot Locker by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,728 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in Foot Locker by 81.6% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,442 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Foot Locker by 27.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,579 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in Foot Locker by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 12,784 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in Foot Locker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

