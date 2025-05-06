Analysts Set Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Target Price at $29.71

Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.71.

KMI has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upgraded Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Kinder Morgan from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Kinder Morgan

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 75,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.65, for a total value of $2,011,035.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 220,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,881,148.65. The trade was a 25.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, President Thomas A. Martin sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total value of $478,980.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 825,652 shares in the company, valued at $21,970,599.72. The trade was a 2.13 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 129,461 shares of company stock worth $3,506,116. 12.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 39.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,186,207 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $180,833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334,273 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the third quarter worth about $826,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter valued at about $386,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 103,618 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 180,272 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,982,000 after purchasing an additional 4,717 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE KMI opened at $26.87 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.98 and its 200-day moving average is $27.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.74. Kinder Morgan has a one year low of $18.49 and a one year high of $31.48.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.34. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be paid a $0.2925 dividend. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.86%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

