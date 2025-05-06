Analysts Set ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Target Price at $105.62

Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $105.62.

A number of research firms recently commented on OKE. US Capital Advisors upgraded ONEOK from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of ONEOK from $102.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $101.00 to $100.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wolfe Research raised shares of ONEOK from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $110.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ONEOK

ONEOK Stock Performance

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in ONEOK by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,787,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $276,584,000 after buying an additional 223,823 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 8,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 51.5% during the first quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 55,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,501,000 after purchasing an additional 18,849 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the first quarter worth about $311,000. Finally, Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 7.5% in the first quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 3,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE OKE opened at $80.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $90.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.52. ONEOK has a 52-week low of $75.48 and a 52-week high of $118.07. The company has a market cap of $50.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.23 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 14.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that ONEOK will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 5th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is presently 80.47%.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Featured Stories

