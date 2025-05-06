Analysts Set RH (NYSE:RH) PT at $278.44

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $273.31.

Several equities analysts recently commented on RH shares. Loop Capital reduced their price target on RH from $450.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $200.00 target price (down from $437.00) on shares of RH in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of RH from $276.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com cut shares of RH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on RH from $500.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th.

RH stock opened at $186.39 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $212.04 and a 200-day moving average of $321.99. RH has a 52-week low of $123.03 and a 52-week high of $457.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.56, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 2.36.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 2nd. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.91 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $812.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $828.21 million. RH had a net margin of 2.25% and a negative return on equity of 35.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that RH will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RH by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,598,000 after purchasing an additional 3,473 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in RH by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RH by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,949,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. L.M. Kohn & Company bought a new position in shares of RH during the fourth quarter worth about $289,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its holdings in shares of RH by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

