Analysts Set Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) PT at $156.20

Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $156.70.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Yum! Brands from $176.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Yum! Brands from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st.

Yum! Brands Price Performance

Shares of YUM stock opened at $146.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $151.70 and a 200 day moving average of $141.18. Yum! Brands has a 1-year low of $122.13 and a 1-year high of $163.30.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.01. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 19.68%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. Yum! Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

Yum! Brands Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. This is a boost from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.57%.

Insider Activity at Yum! Brands

In related news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 8,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.36, for a total value of $1,367,913.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,329.20. This represents a 74.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 30,604 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.46, for a total value of $4,880,113.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 160,296 shares in the company, valued at $25,560,800.16. This trade represents a 16.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,271 shares of company stock worth $8,706,576. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,355,367 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $315,996,000 after buying an additional 94,026 shares in the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,880,379 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $252,272,000 after acquiring an additional 452,339 shares in the last quarter. DJE Kapital AG purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $3,306,000. Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 110,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,825,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,677,290 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $225,025,000 after purchasing an additional 44,428 shares during the period. 82.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

