Anebulo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANEB) versus OnKure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OKUR) Head to Head Survey

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANEB – Get Free Report) and OnKure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OKUR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Get Anebulo Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Volatility & Risk

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals has a beta of -1.12, indicating that its stock price is 212% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OnKure Therapeutics has a beta of 0.4, indicating that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Anebulo Pharmaceuticals and OnKure Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anebulo Pharmaceuticals N/A -119.54% -108.08% OnKure Therapeutics N/A -51.17% -47.11%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anebulo Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$8.20 million ($0.28) -4.04 OnKure Therapeutics N/A N/A -$77.39 million ($6.57) -0.38

This table compares Anebulo Pharmaceuticals and OnKure Therapeutics”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than OnKure Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Anebulo Pharmaceuticals and OnKure Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Anebulo Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00 OnKure Therapeutics 0 0 4 2 3.33

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 607.96%. OnKure Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $32.33, indicating a potential upside of 1,188.18%. Given OnKure Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe OnKure Therapeutics is more favorable than Anebulo Pharmaceuticals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

28.4% of Anebulo Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.0% of OnKure Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 80.6% of Anebulo Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.9% of OnKure Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

OnKure Therapeutics beats Anebulo Pharmaceuticals on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Anebulo Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing solutions for people suffering from acute cannabinoid intoxication (ACI) and substance addiction. The company's lead product candidate is ANEB-001, a small molecule cannabinoid receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial to address the unmet medical need for a specific antidote for ACI. Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Lakeway, Texas.

About OnKure Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

OnKure Therapeutics, Inc. engages in discovering and developing precision medicines that target biologically validated drivers of cancers underserved by available therapies. The company uses a structure and computational chemistry driven drug design platform, committed to improving clinical outcomes for patients by building a robust pipeline of small molecule drugs designed to selectively target specific mutations thought to be key drivers of cancer. It is headquartered in Boulder, CO.

Receive News & Ratings for Anebulo Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anebulo Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.