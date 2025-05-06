AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on ATR. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on AptarGroup from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America cut AptarGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $173.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.60.

AptarGroup Stock Performance

NYSE ATR opened at $151.34 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $146.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.04. The firm has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.95. AptarGroup has a 1 year low of $130.85 and a 1 year high of $178.03.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.04. AptarGroup had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The business had revenue of $887.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $894.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AptarGroup will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AptarGroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 1st. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.49%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AptarGroup

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council raised its holdings in AptarGroup by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 13,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AptarGroup during the first quarter worth $207,000. Welch & Forbes LLC bought a new position in shares of AptarGroup in the first quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in shares of AptarGroup in the first quarter valued at $20,082,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

