Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) Shares Purchased by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,525 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,521 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Arcus Biosciences were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RCUS. Gilead Sciences Inc. acquired a new position in Arcus Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $447,610,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 118,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after buying an additional 39,015 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $507,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 2,432.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 6,615 shares during the period. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Arcus Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arcus Biosciences

In related news, CEO Terry J. Rosen acquired 19,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.18 per share, with a total value of $201,564.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,554,160 shares in the company, valued at $26,001,348.80. This trade represents a 0.78 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Yasunori Kaneko bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.06 per share, with a total value of $201,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 28,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,704. This represents a 238.10 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RCUS shares. HC Wainwright raised shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $36.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $29.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.38.

Arcus Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of Arcus Biosciences stock opened at $8.93 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.61. The company has a market cap of $945.34 million, a PE ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 0.88. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $6.50 and a one year high of $18.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a current ratio of 5.24.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $36.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.38 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 102.66% and a negative return on equity of 45.59%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. The company's pipeline products include Domvanalimab, an anti-TIGIT antibody, which is in Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trial; and AB308, an investigational anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial to study people with advanced solid and hematologic malignancies.

