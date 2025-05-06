Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) Shares Down 8.4% After Insider Selling

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 8.4% on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $3.89 and last traded at $3.79. Approximately 3,550,524 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 4,347,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.13.

Specifically, CEO Michael Raab sold 41,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total value of $177,080.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,594,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,777,704.50. The trade was a 2.55 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

ARDX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on Ardelyx from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Ardelyx in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Raymond James cut Ardelyx from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Ardelyx to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of Ardelyx in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.39.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.23. The company has a market cap of $889.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.31 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.07). Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 24.87% and a negative net margin of 11.73%. The business had revenue of $74.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ardelyx, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 1.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 387,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after acquiring an additional 6,093 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,362,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,819,000 after buying an additional 767,111 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 547,325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,770,000 after buying an additional 109,285 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,035,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,318,000 after buying an additional 96,357 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Ardelyx by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 326,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after buying an additional 6,070 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company’s lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

