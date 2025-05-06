Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) Stock Holdings Lessened by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lessened its holdings in shares of Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX – Free Report) by 31.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,358 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 613 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Argan were worth $186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Argan by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 859 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in Argan by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 10,552 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Argan by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,042 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Argan by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,763 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Argan during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Peter W. Getsinger sold 2,292 shares of Argan stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.35, for a total transaction of $344,602.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,428,325. The trade was a 19.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard H. Deily sold 1,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.32, for a total transaction of $238,380.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,188,400.64. The trade was a 16.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,857 shares of company stock valued at $1,308,133 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Lake Street Capital upgraded shares of Argan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 28th.

Argan Price Performance

Shares of Argan stock opened at $165.61 on Tuesday. Argan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.98 and a 1-year high of $191.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $132.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.65 and a beta of 0.41.

Argan (NYSE:AGX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The construction company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $232.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.50 million. Argan had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 21.66%. The business’s revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Argan Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Argan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.55%.

About Argan

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, maintenance, project development, and technical consulting services to the power generation market. The company operates through Power Services, Industrial Services, and Telecom Services segments. The Power Services segment offers engineering, procurement, and construction, as well as designing, building, and commissioning of large-scale energy projects to the owners of alternative energy facilities, such as biomass plants, wind farms, and solar fields; and design, construction, project management, start-up, and operation services for projects with approximately 18 gigawatts of power-generating capacity.

