Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Aris Water Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Aris Water Solutions from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aris Water Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Shares of ARIS stock opened at $25.50 on Monday. Aris Water Solutions has a 52-week low of $13.34 and a 52-week high of $33.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 31.88 and a beta of 1.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a positive change from Aris Water Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. Aris Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.00%.

In other Aris Water Solutions news, CAO Jeffrey K. Hunt sold 10,000 shares of Aris Water Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.92, for a total transaction of $289,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 44,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,296,396.84. The trade was a 18.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Yorktown Energy Partners Xi, L sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.70, for a total transaction of $27,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,070,604 shares of company stock valued at $29,817,145. Corporate insiders own 23.06% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Aris Water Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Aris Water Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Aris Water Solutions by 303.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Aris Water Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. 39.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

