Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage set a "buy" rating on the restaurant operator's stock.

Ark Restaurants Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ARKR opened at $12.00 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.16. Ark Restaurants has a one year low of $8.25 and a one year high of $17.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.25 million, a PE ratio of -20.69 and a beta of 0.64.

Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 4.22%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ark Restaurants

Ark Restaurants Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARKR. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ark Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at $147,000. Aristides Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Ark Restaurants by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 20,661 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ark Restaurants by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 20,709 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ark Restaurants by 50.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,949 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 7,017 shares during the period. 31.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. It operates restaurants in New York City; Washington, DC; Las Vegas, Nevada; Atlantic City, New Jersey; Florida; and Alabama, as well as fast food concepts and catering operations. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in New York, New York.

