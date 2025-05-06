Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Ark Restaurants Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ARKR opened at $12.00 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.16. Ark Restaurants has a one year low of $8.25 and a one year high of $17.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.25 million, a PE ratio of -20.69 and a beta of 0.64.
Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 4.22%.
Ark Restaurants Company Profile
Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. It operates restaurants in New York City; Washington, DC; Las Vegas, Nevada; Atlantic City, New Jersey; Florida; and Alabama, as well as fast food concepts and catering operations. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in New York, New York.
