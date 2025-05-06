Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.30.

Get Artisan Partners Asset Management alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on APAM shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. TD Securities raised their price objective on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $46.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th.

View Our Latest Report on APAM

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management Stock Up 0.4 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 82.7% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 581 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 208.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 574 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 110.7% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 628 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 166.8% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Artisan Partners Asset Management stock opened at $40.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.70. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a twelve month low of $32.75 and a twelve month high of $49.54.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 74.02% and a net margin of 23.36%. The firm had revenue of $277.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Artisan Partners Asset Management will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is 92.82%.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.