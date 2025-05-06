Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Trading Down 0.4 %

ARTW opened at $1.80 on Monday. Art’s-Way Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $1.33 and a 12 month high of $4.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.62 and a 200 day moving average of $1.69.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.14 million for the quarter. Art’s-Way Manufacturing had a net margin of 1.65% and a negative return on equity of 0.83%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Art’s-Way Manufacturing

About Art’s-Way Manufacturing

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Art’s-Way Manufacturing by 93.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 13,072 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 2.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and distributes farm equipment products. It operates through the Agricultural Products, and Modular Buildings segments. The Agricultural Products segment manufactures a variety of specialized farm machinery under its own label including portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments used to mill and mix feed grains into custom animal feed rations, a line of forage equipment consisting of forage boxes, bale processors, running gear, and dump boxes, a line of manure spreaders, sugar beet harvesting equipment, and a line of dirt work equipment.

