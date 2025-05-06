Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Art’s-Way Manufacturing Trading Down 0.4 %
ARTW opened at $1.80 on Monday. Art’s-Way Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $1.33 and a 12 month high of $4.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.62 and a 200 day moving average of $1.69.
Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.14 million for the quarter. Art’s-Way Manufacturing had a net margin of 1.65% and a negative return on equity of 0.83%.
About Art’s-Way Manufacturing
Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and distributes farm equipment products. It operates through the Agricultural Products, and Modular Buildings segments. The Agricultural Products segment manufactures a variety of specialized farm machinery under its own label including portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments used to mill and mix feed grains into custom animal feed rations, a line of forage equipment consisting of forage boxes, bale processors, running gear, and dump boxes, a line of manure spreaders, sugar beet harvesting equipment, and a line of dirt work equipment.
