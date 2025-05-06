Assured Guaranty (AGO) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 8th. Analysts expect Assured Guaranty to post earnings of $3.15 per share and revenue of $257.96 million for the quarter.

Get Assured Guaranty alerts:

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $199.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.56 million. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 70.37% and a return on equity of 11.58%. On average, analysts expect Assured Guaranty to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Assured Guaranty Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:AGO opened at $89.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Assured Guaranty has a twelve month low of $72.57 and a twelve month high of $96.50. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.32.

Assured Guaranty Dividend Announcement

About Assured Guaranty

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.94%.

(Get Free Report)

Assured Guaranty Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The company offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Assured Guaranty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assured Guaranty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.