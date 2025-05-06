ATB Capital Cuts CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Price Target to C$10.00

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by ATB Capital from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CEU. Atb Cap Markets upgraded CES Energy Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. TD Securities cut their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$11.00 to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CES Energy Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$9.91.

CES Energy Solutions Stock Performance

CES Energy Solutions Increases Dividend

CEU opened at C$6.22 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 7.26, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.26. CES Energy Solutions has a twelve month low of C$5.59 and a twelve month high of C$10.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.76 and its 200 day moving average price is C$8.26.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th were given a $0.0425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. This is a boost from CES Energy Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. CES Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.01%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$6.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Anthony Michael Aulicino sold 50,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.23, for a total value of C$365,570.49. 3.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CES Energy Solutions Company Profile

CES Energy Solutions Corp provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the lifecycle of the oilfield. This includes solutions at drill-bit, at point of completion and stimulation, at wellhead and pump-jack, and to the pipeline and midstream market. Its geographical segments are the United States and Canada, of which the majority of its revenue comes from the United States.

