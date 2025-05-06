ATB Capital Issues Pessimistic Forecast for PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX) Stock Price

PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX – Free Report) had its price target decreased by ATB Capital from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a research report report published on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

PHX Energy Services Stock Performance

TSE:PHX opened at C$7.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.99, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$9.02. The firm has a market capitalization of C$342.53 million, a PE ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 2.32. PHX Energy Services has a 52-week low of C$6.64 and a 52-week high of C$10.70.

PHX Energy Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. PHX Energy Services’s payout ratio is 50.27%.

About PHX Energy Services

PHX Energy Services Corp is a Canadian service provider company. It is principally engaged in providing horizontal and directional drilling services, as well as web-based remote electronic drilling recorder technology and services, to oil and natural gas exploration and development companies in Canada, United States, Albania, and Russia.

Featured Stories

