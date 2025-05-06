Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its stake in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Free Report) by 31.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,675 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.05% of Avient worth $1,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Avient by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Avient during the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Avient during the 4th quarter worth $96,000. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Avient by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Point Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avient by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 5,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. 95.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AVNT. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Avient from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Avient from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Avient from $55.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Avient to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Avient in a research note on Friday, March 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.60.

Shares of NYSE:AVNT opened at $33.99 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Avient Co. has a 52 week low of $27.86 and a 52 week high of $54.68.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.49. Avient had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 5.23%. Analysts anticipate that Avient Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th. Avient’s payout ratio is currently 59.02%.

Avient Corporation operates as a formulator of material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Color, Additives and Inks; and Specialty Engineered Materials. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers custom color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics, dispersions for thermosets, and specialty inks; custom-formulated liquid system, such as polyester, vinyl, natural rubber and latex, polyurethane, and silicone; and proprietary inks.

