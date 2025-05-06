Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical device company’s stock.
Avinger Price Performance
AVGR stock opened at $0.47 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.09. Avinger has a 12 month low of $0.36 and a 12 month high of $4.15.
About Avinger
