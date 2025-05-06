Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical device company’s stock.

AVGR stock opened at $0.47 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.09. Avinger has a 12 month low of $0.36 and a 12 month high of $4.15.

About Avinger

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells a suite of image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease (PAD) primarily in the United States and Germany. The company develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

