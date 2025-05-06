B. Riley Estimates FormFactor’s Q3 Earnings (NASDAQ:FORM)

Get FormFactor alerts:

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of FormFactor in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 30th. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now expects that the semiconductor company will earn $0.25 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.26. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for FormFactor’s current full-year earnings is $0.90 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for FormFactor’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.31 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on FormFactor from $43.00 to $33.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. DA Davidson cut their price target on FormFactor from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup upgraded shares of FormFactor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of FormFactor in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.71.

FormFactor Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of FormFactor stock opened at $29.81 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 33.49 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. FormFactor has a 12-month low of $22.58 and a 12-month high of $63.63.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. FormFactor had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The business had revenue of $171.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FormFactor news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.72, for a total transaction of $126,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 510,650 shares in the company, valued at $16,197,818. This trade represents a 0.78 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FormFactor

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in FormFactor during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of FormFactor by 256.3% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,197 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of FormFactor in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of FormFactor by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in FormFactor by 19.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.

