B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILYL) Trading 1.1% Higher – Still a Buy?

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILYL – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.80 and last traded at $2.73. 4,478 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 16,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.70.

B. Riley Financial Stock Up 1.1 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.90.

About B. Riley Financial

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Financial Consulting, Auction and Liquidation, Communications, and Consumer.

