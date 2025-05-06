Barclays PLC Buys 4,820 Shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,820 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Green Dot were worth $993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GDOT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Green Dot by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 331,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,885,000 after acquiring an additional 78,547 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Green Dot in the fourth quarter worth $2,048,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Green Dot by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 260,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 7,642 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 185,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after buying an additional 9,044 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Green Dot in the 4th quarter valued at $294,000. 92.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.



Shares of GDOT stock opened at $8.13 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Green Dot Co. has a 1 year low of $6.12 and a 1 year high of $13.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $440.67 million, a P/E ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 0.76.



Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Northland Securities upgraded Green Dot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Craig Hallum upgraded Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 14th. Northland Capmk raised Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Green Dot from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.75.



Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and registered bank holding company, provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company provides deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

