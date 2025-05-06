Barclays PLC Has $982,000 Stock Holdings in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX)

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 127,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,041 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in REGENXBIO were worth $982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RGNX. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in REGENXBIO in the fourth quarter valued at about $568,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of REGENXBIO in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,097,000. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of REGENXBIO during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in REGENXBIO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in REGENXBIO by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 48,437 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 12,285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on REGENXBIO from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Raymond James began coverage on REGENXBIO in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Leerink Partners set a $24.00 price target on REGENXBIO in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised REGENXBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, REGENXBIO has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.63.

Shares of RGNX stock opened at $9.76 on Tuesday. REGENXBIO Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.04 and a 1-year high of $17.35. The stock has a market cap of $489.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.22 and a 200-day moving average of $8.06.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by $0.26. REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 70.65% and a negative net margin of 283.19%. The business had revenue of $21.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.70 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapies that deliver functional genes to cells with genetic defects in the United States. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform. The company’s products in pipeline includes ABBV-RGX-314 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, and other chronic retinal diseases; and RGX-202, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

