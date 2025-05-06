Barclays PLC Trims Stock Position in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Barclays PLC lessened its stake in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Free Report) by 66.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,432 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 125,700 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 82.1% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 183,602 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after acquiring an additional 82,787 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 115,058 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 26,764 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the fourth quarter worth $296,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 32.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 404,865 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,134,000 after buying an additional 98,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc grew its position in Golub Capital BDC by 912.0% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 983,286 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $14,907,000 after buying an additional 886,123 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.38% of the company’s stock.

GBDC stock opened at $14.13 on Tuesday. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.68 and a 52 week high of $17.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.33.

Golub Capital BDC ( NASDAQ:GBDC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The investment management company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.04). Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 39.63% and a return on equity of 11.18%. Equities analysts forecast that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GBDC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Golub Capital BDC from $16.50 to $15.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

About Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

