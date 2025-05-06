Barclays PLC Trims Stock Position in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Barclays PLC lessened its stake in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Free Report) by 66.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,432 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 125,700 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 82.1% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 183,602 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after acquiring an additional 82,787 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 115,058 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 26,764 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the fourth quarter worth $296,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 32.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 404,865 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,134,000 after buying an additional 98,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc grew its position in Golub Capital BDC by 912.0% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 983,286 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $14,907,000 after buying an additional 886,123 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.38% of the company’s stock.
Golub Capital BDC Stock Down 1.4 %
GBDC stock opened at $14.13 on Tuesday. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.68 and a 52 week high of $17.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.33.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
GBDC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Golub Capital BDC from $16.50 to $15.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.50.
Read Our Latest Report on GBDC
About Golub Capital BDC
Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Golub Capital BDC
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Monster Beverage Stock: Short Report Risks vs Upside Potential
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Onsemi Stock Confirms Bottom, But What’s the Upside?
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- 3 Tech Leaders Announce Buybacks Totaling $85 Billion
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Golub Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golub Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.