Barnes Group (NYSE:B) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Barnes Group Stock Performance

Shares of B stock opened at $47.48 on Monday. Barnes Group has a 12-month low of $33.76 and a 12-month high of $47.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.66 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barnes Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Barnes Group by 322.6% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,039,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,370,000 after buying an additional 1,556,619 shares in the last quarter. Nexpoint Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Barnes Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,368,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Barnes Group by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 974,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,057,000 after purchasing an additional 153,612 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in Barnes Group by 245.6% during the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 729,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,457,000 after purchasing an additional 518,146 shares during the period. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barnes Group in the fourth quarter valued at $30,806,000. 90.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Barnes Group

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

Featured Articles

