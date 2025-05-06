Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Get Barnwell Industries alerts:

Barnwell Industries Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE BRN opened at $1.35 on Monday. Barnwell Industries has a twelve month low of $1.27 and a twelve month high of $3.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.50 and its 200 day moving average is $1.64. The company has a market cap of $13.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98 and a beta of -0.30.

Barnwell Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Barnwell Industries, Inc acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. It also acquires and develops crude oil and natural gas assets in the province of Alberta, as well as invests in land interests in Hawaii.

Receive News & Ratings for Barnwell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnwell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.