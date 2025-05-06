Barrington Research Estimates CuriosityStream Q3 Earnings

Get CuriosityStream alerts:

CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI – Free Report) – Barrington Research upped their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for CuriosityStream in a report released on Wednesday, April 30th. Barrington Research analyst P. Sholl now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.03). The consensus estimate for CuriosityStream’s current full-year earnings is ($0.20) per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for CuriosityStream’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of CuriosityStream in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd.

Shares of CURI opened at $3.29 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $189.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.75 and a beta of 1.38. CuriosityStream has a 52 week low of $0.98 and a 52 week high of $3.74.

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $51.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.51 million. CuriosityStream had a negative net margin of 28.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.18%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CuriosityStream

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CuriosityStream by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 322,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 56,402 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in CuriosityStream by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 470,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 41,454 shares in the last quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. raised its position in CuriosityStream by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 67,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 10,182 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in CuriosityStream by 115.5% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 27,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 14,905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.79% of the company’s stock.

About CuriosityStream

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual content streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video and audio programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through direct subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms accessible by internet connected devices, or indirectly via distribution partners who deliver CuriosityStream content via distributor's platform or system, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, talks and courses, and partner bulk sales.

