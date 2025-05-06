Barrington Research Estimates Gray Television Q1 Earnings

Get Gray Television alerts:

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Free Report) – Research analysts at Barrington Research decreased their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Gray Television in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 30th. Barrington Research analyst P. Sholl now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.49) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.48). The consensus estimate for Gray Television’s current full-year earnings is $3.32 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Gray Television’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.86 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Gray Television from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Gray Television from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.33.

Gray Television Stock Up 6.6 %

Shares of NYSE GTN opened at $3.96 on Monday. Gray Television has a 1 year low of $2.91 and a 1 year high of $7.41. The company has a market capitalization of $401.60 million, a P/E ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59. Gray Television had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voleon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gray Television during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gray Television during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gray Television in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Gray Television by 157.6% in the first quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Gray Television by 214,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 12,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 12,846 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard Lee Boger sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.85, for a total transaction of $61,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,085.95. The trade was a 22.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 15.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Gray Television’s payout ratio is 9.61%.

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Circle, Telemundo, THE365, and Outlaw; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

