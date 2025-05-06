Barrington Research Has Bearish Outlook for NXST Q2 Earnings

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) – Barrington Research cut their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for Nexstar Media Group in a report issued on Wednesday, April 30th. Barrington Research analyst P. Sholl now anticipates that the company will earn $2.11 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.80. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Nexstar Media Group’s current full-year earnings is $21.62 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Nexstar Media Group’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.96 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $9.39 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $5.35 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $9.91 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $21.12 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $8.85 EPS.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $7.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.22 by ($1.66). Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 11.39%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion.

NXST has been the subject of several other reports. Loop Capital upgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Monday, March 10th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.14.

Nexstar Media Group Stock Up 1.8 %

NXST opened at $155.37 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.06. Nexstar Media Group has a one year low of $141.66 and a one year high of $191.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $163.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Institutional Trading of Nexstar Media Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 830.3% in the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 2,126.3% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Nexstar Media Group

In related news, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 32,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.67, for a total transaction of $5,477,824.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 806,019 shares in the company, valued at $137,563,262.73. This represents a 3.83 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.51, for a total transaction of $339,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $843,312.25. This trade represents a 28.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,105 shares of company stock worth $6,722,463 in the last ninety days. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nexstar Media Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be issued a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.56%.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

