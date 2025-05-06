Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $124.35 in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $124.35 price target (down previously from $130.00) on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Friday, March 21st. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.78.

Beacon Roofing Supply Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BECN opened at $124.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $121.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.90. The stock has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 1.31. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 52-week low of $77.54 and a 52-week high of $124.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a return on equity of 25.32% and a net margin of 3.86%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, EVP Christopher Carl Nelson sold 16,595 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.61, for a total transaction of $2,051,307.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,231.43. The trade was a 97.29 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Clement Munroe Best III sold 29,724 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.05, for a total value of $3,657,538.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,821,386.15. This trade represents a 25.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,806 shares of company stock worth $6,745,448 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beacon Roofing Supply

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 133.7% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. The company offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

