Benchmark Bankshares (OTCMKTS:BMBN) and Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) Financial Review

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Free Report) and Benchmark Bankshares (OTCMKTS:BMBN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Horizon Bancorp and Benchmark Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Horizon Bancorp 9.86% 8.48% 0.79% Benchmark Bankshares N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Horizon Bancorp and Benchmark Bankshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Horizon Bancorp 0 2 1 0 2.33 Benchmark Bankshares 0 0 0 0 0.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Horizon Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $17.33, indicating a potential upside of 14.79%. Given Horizon Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Horizon Bancorp is more favorable than Benchmark Bankshares.

64.5% of Horizon Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.2% of Benchmark Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of Horizon Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.0% of Benchmark Bankshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Horizon Bancorp and Benchmark Bankshares”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Horizon Bancorp $203.08 million 3.27 $35.43 million $1.02 14.80 Benchmark Bankshares $73.53 million 1.59 $15.85 million N/A N/A

Horizon Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Benchmark Bankshares.

Risk & Volatility

Horizon Bancorp has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Benchmark Bankshares has a beta of 0.11, meaning that its share price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Horizon Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Benchmark Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Horizon Bancorp pays out 62.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Horizon Bancorp beats Benchmark Bankshares on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Horizon Bancorp

Horizon Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers checking, saving, money market, certificate of deposits, individual retirement accounts, and time deposits, as well as non-interest- and interest-bearing demand deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage, home equity, auto, personal, business, agricultural, and SBA loans, as well as credit cards. In addition, the company offers corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; debit cards; treasury management; online and mobile banking; wealth, retirement, and estate and trust services; and sells various insurance products. It operates through full-service offices in northern and central Indiana and southern and central Michigan. Horizon Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Michigan City, Indiana.

About Benchmark Bankshares

Benchmark Bankshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for Benchmark Community Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, saving, commercial services, and youth accounts. Its loan products include personal, mortgage, other real estate, business, auto, and student loans. The company also offers credit and debit cards; wealth management services comprising financial solutions, financial and retirement planning, and portfolio management, as well as estate, charitable giving, and trust services; and reorder checks, safe deposit boxes, wire transfers, bill pay, and internet and mobile banking services. The company was founded in 1971 and is based in Kenbridge, Virginia.

