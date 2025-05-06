Best Healthcare Stocks To Follow Now – May 4th

Get alerts:

UnitedHealth Group, Alphabet, and Hims & Hers Health are the three Healthcare stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Healthcare stocks are shares of publicly traded companies operating in the healthcare sector, including pharmaceutical and biotechnology firms, medical device manufacturers, hospital and clinic operators, and health insurers. They represent ownership in businesses that research, develop, produce, and deliver medical treatments and services. Because demand for healthcare tends to remain relatively stable across economic cycles, healthcare stocks often exhibit defensive characteristics in diversified portfolios. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Healthcare stocks within the last several days.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded down $1.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $398.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,384,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,611,075. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $495.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $528.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $362.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.91. UnitedHealth Group has a 1 year low of $393.11 and a 1 year high of $630.73.

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $2.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $164.03. The company had a trading volume of 25,689,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,193,426. Alphabet has a 1-year low of $140.53 and a 1-year high of $207.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.41.

Hims & Hers Health (HIMS)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

HIMS stock traded up $4.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.98. The company had a trading volume of 49,512,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,802,829. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.49. The company has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.14 and a beta of 1.65. Hims & Hers Health has a fifty-two week low of $11.45 and a fifty-two week high of $72.98.

