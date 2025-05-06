BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Receives $16.13 Average Target Price from Brokerages

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.13.

A number of analysts recently commented on BCRX shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ BCRX opened at $11.03 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.83. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $4.75 and a 1 year high of $11.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.08 and a beta of 1.08.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.27. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 177.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 263,748 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 168,790 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 1,058.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 411,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after buying an additional 375,890 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 80.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,198 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 4,537 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 43,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 4,129 shares during the period. 85.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oral small-molecule and protein therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

