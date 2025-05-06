biote (BTMD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

biote (NASDAQ:BTMD – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q1 2025 earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 7th. Analysts expect biote to post earnings of $0.06 per share and revenue of $47.25 million for the quarter.

Get biote alerts:

biote Stock Down 6.6 %

BTMD stock opened at $3.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $177.81 million, a P/E ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.97. biote has a 12 month low of $3.04 and a 12 month high of $8.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Craig Hallum cut their price target on biote from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th.

Insider Activity at biote

In other biote news, Director Stephen Mark Cone bought 38,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.88 per share, with a total value of $147,843.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 160,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $624,016.52. The trade was a 31.05 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Guines Llc acquired 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.22 per share, with a total value of $2,415,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,820,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,303,420.36. This represents a 24.42 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 976,043 shares of company stock worth $3,176,710 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

About biote

biote Corp. operates in practice-building business within the hormone optimization space. It trains physicians and nurse practitioners in hormone optimization using bioidentical hormone replacement pellet therapy in men and women experiencing hormonal imbalance. The company offers Biote Method, a comprehensive end-to-end practice building platform that provides Biote-certified practitioners with the components developed for practitioners in the hormone optimization space comprising Biote Method education, training, and certification services; practice management software that allows Biote-certified practitioners to order, track, and manage hormone optimization product inventory and other administrative requirements; inventory management software to monitor pellet inventory; and information regarding available hormone replacement therapy products, as well as digital and point-of-care marketing support.

