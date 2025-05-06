Brighthouse Financial (BHF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $4.79 per share and revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $5.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by $1.32. Brighthouse Financial had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 26.94%. On average, analysts expect Brighthouse Financial to post $20 EPS for the current fiscal year and $23 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Brighthouse Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BHF opened at $57.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.96. Brighthouse Financial has a 1-year low of $40.00 and a 1-year high of $64.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BHF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Barclays raised shares of Brighthouse Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Brighthouse Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders’ needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

