Brighthouse Financial (BHF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $4.79 per share and revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter.
Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $5.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by $1.32. Brighthouse Financial had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 26.94%. On average, analysts expect Brighthouse Financial to post $20 EPS for the current fiscal year and $23 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NASDAQ BHF opened at $57.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.96. Brighthouse Financial has a 1-year low of $40.00 and a 1-year high of $64.12.
Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders’ needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.
