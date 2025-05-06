BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) Shares Acquired by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV – Free Report) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,505 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,277 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in BrightView were worth $568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in BrightView by 832.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BrightView during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in BrightView by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 5,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in BrightView in the fourth quarter valued at $179,000. Finally, Optimize Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of BrightView in the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BV opened at $14.37 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. BrightView Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.81 and a 52 week high of $18.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 79.83 and a beta of 1.24.

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

