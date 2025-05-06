Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL) Shares Bought by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,932 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Bristow Group were worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bristow Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $572,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Bristow Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 119,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,095,000 after acquiring an additional 3,356 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Bristow Group by 26.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,541,000 after acquiring an additional 15,139 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bristow Group in the fourth quarter valued at $697,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bristow Group by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 578,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,858,000 after purchasing an additional 105,834 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VTOL stock opened at $29.56 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.72. The firm has a market cap of $850.45 million, a PE ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.32. Bristow Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.11 and a 1-year high of $41.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Bristow Group ( NYSE:VTOL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $353.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.00 million. Bristow Group had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 3.93%.

In other news, major shareholder Alternative Asset Manage Solus sold 8,323 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.71, for a total transaction of $272,245.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,188,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,299,923.75. This represents a 0.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Maryanne Miller sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total transaction of $70,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,173 shares in the company, valued at $616,411.95. This represents a 10.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,027 shares of company stock worth $1,149,792 in the last quarter. 14.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bristow Group Inc provides vertical flight solutions. The company primarily offers aviation services to integrated, national, and independent offshore energy companies and government agencies. It also provides personnel transportation, search and rescue, medevac, ad hoc helicopter, fixed wing transportation, unmanned systems, and ad-hoc helicopter services, as well as logistical and maintenance support, training services, and flight and maintenance crews.

