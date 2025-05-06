Brokerages Set Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Price Target at $91.28

Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $91.28.

BBY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (down from $93.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Best Buy from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on Best Buy from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th.

BBY stock opened at $67.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.27. Best Buy has a twelve month low of $54.99 and a twelve month high of $103.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The technology retailer reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.18. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 45.93%. The business had revenue of $13.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.72 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Best Buy will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th. This is a boost from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.61%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 88.99%.

In related news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 4,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.65, for a total transaction of $355,476.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,348,048. This represents a 13.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 51,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.20, for a total transaction of $3,784,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,856 shares in the company, valued at $4,144,515.20. The trade was a 47.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 78,355 shares of company stock worth $5,767,213. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,982,608 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,971,908,000 after buying an additional 191,161 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Best Buy by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,560,368 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $562,880,000 after acquiring an additional 395,415 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth about $514,483,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,092,820 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $436,210,000 after acquiring an additional 239,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,824,425 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $328,136,000 after purchasing an additional 459,353 shares in the last quarter. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

