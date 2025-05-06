Brokerages Set Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD) PT at C$271.67

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$271.67.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BYD shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$270.00 to C$265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$250.00 to C$280.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. CIBC decreased their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$286.00 to C$278.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Desjardins cut their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$270.00 to C$255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$270.00 to C$290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th.
View Our Latest Analysis on BYD
Boyd Group Services Stock Performance
Insider Activity at Boyd Group Services
In other news, Director Robert Berthold Espey bought 150 shares of Boyd Group Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$204.50 per share, with a total value of C$30,675.00. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.
About Boyd Group Services
Boyd Group Services Inc is a personal services company that provides auto body and auto glass repair services at its portfolio of facilities located across the United States and Canada. The company operates in Canada primarily under the Boyd Autobody and Glass brand name, while its most notable U.S. brand is Gerber Collision and Glass.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Boyd Group Services
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Monster Beverage Stock: Short Report Risks vs Upside Potential
- How to trade using analyst ratings
- Onsemi Stock Confirms Bottom, But What’s the Upside?
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- 3 Tech Leaders Announce Buybacks Totaling $85 Billion
Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Group Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Group Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.