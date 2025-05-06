Brokerages Set Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD) PT at C$271.67

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$271.67.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BYD shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$270.00 to C$265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$250.00 to C$280.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. CIBC decreased their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$286.00 to C$278.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Desjardins cut their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$270.00 to C$255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$270.00 to C$290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th.

Boyd Group Services Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Boyd Group Services

Shares of TSE BYD opened at C$200.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 73.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.94, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$213.83 and its 200 day moving average price is C$219.23. Boyd Group Services has a 1 year low of C$191.27 and a 1 year high of C$272.82.

In other news, Director Robert Berthold Espey bought 150 shares of Boyd Group Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$204.50 per share, with a total value of C$30,675.00. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Boyd Group Services

Boyd Group Services Inc is a personal services company that provides auto body and auto glass repair services at its portfolio of facilities located across the United States and Canada. The company operates in Canada primarily under the Boyd Autobody and Glass brand name, while its most notable U.S. brand is Gerber Collision and Glass.

