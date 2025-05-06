Brokerages Set Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) Price Target at $18.14

Shares of Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.14.

DAN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Dana from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Dana from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Dana from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Dana from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Dana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th.

Dana Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of DAN stock opened at $14.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.07. Dana has a 12-month low of $7.58 and a 12-month high of $16.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.44.

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Dana had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a positive return on equity of 6.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Dana will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dana Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 10th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Dana’s payout ratio is currently -166.67%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dana

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DAN. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in Dana during the 1st quarter valued at $2,434,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dana during the first quarter worth $146,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dana by 3.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 44,968 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dana by 1,495.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 43,096 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 40,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Department of Treasury increased its stake in Dana by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 54,271 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 3,368 shares during the period. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dana Company Profile

Dana Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

