Brokerages Set Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) PT at $58.22

Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.22.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective (down previously from $59.00) on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Argus raised Dominion Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on D

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

NYSE D opened at $54.45 on Friday. Dominion Energy has a fifty-two week low of $47.99 and a fifty-two week high of $61.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.34.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 16.22%. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dominion Energy will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 175.4% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 450.0% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.